WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 4 notes

(Rufous Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Four notes for the hours ahead:

SEATTLE AUTO LICENSING: The new vehicle/vessel licensing office at Westwood Village is going to start accepting credit cards today,

GOVERNOR’S PANDEMIC BRIEFING: 2:30 pm today, Gov. Inslee plans a briefing with the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. You can watch the stream here.

WSHS FOOTBALL: Football team meeting at 4 pm today as part of preparations for fall sports.

MASTERCREEP THEATER: 6:30 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), join Old Witch for “Troll 2” – explained in our calendar listing.