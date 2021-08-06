SPORTS: West Seattle High School signups for fall – see the schedules, too

For most Seattle Public Schools students, the first day of school is less than four weeks away. If you have a West Seattle High School student interested in sports, the Athletics Department sends word that signups are already under way. This flyer has details of what’s being offered this fall and what isn’t. It also includes the fall sports’ game/match/meet schedules, if you’re interested in marking your calendar:

For players and families, you can go here to register online. If you have a football player in the family, head coach Jeff Scott sent us this sport-specific announcement:

Team meeting – August 18th at 4 pm at West Seattle high School First day of Practice – August 19th at 9 am My registration before first day of practice – www.WestSeattleFootball.com Question? Contact Coach Scott at 206-696-5333 or email Westseattlefootball@gmail.com

Football will be the first sport to open the fall season, with the first game September 3rd.