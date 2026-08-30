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SEATTLE TEACHER TALKS: Superintendent says mediator’s been called in after Saturday night breakdown

August 30, 2026 10:15 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

No deal yet for Seattle Public Schools and its teachers (etc.) union Seattle Education Association. As we reported early today, talks broke down Saturday night. But tonight, in a lengthy message to families detailing the district’s side of the story, first-year superintendent Ben Shuldiner said a federal mediator’s been called in, at the district’s request. He says that’s because the union made an offer that the district felt met the definition of “regressive bargaining,” which is why the district left the table and called for a mediator.”We are very hopeful that with mediation now, we will be able to get to a deal before the start of school,” Shuldiner writes, though neither side has said when/if negotiations will resume. We mentioned in the update early today that the district plans daily media updates starting Monday, and the first one is set for 3 pm at district HQ in SODO.

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3 Replies to "SEATTLE TEACHER TALKS: Superintendent says mediator's been called in after Saturday night breakdown"

  • Sbre August 30, 2026 (10:32 pm)
    Reply

  • Concerned August 30, 2026 (10:34 pm)
    Reply

    Yikes! This late night rant sounds very much like our current president. 

  • SPS Parent August 30, 2026 (11:15 pm)
    Reply

    Can’t imagine what it’s like to try to negotiate this stuff with a $87M budget deficit for this coming year. I also never realized how well Seattle public school teachers are paid, but they deserve it. Sucks all around. Maybe it’s time to vote for a state income tax to fund public schools if folks think it’s as bad as the union says.However, Everyone loses with a strike. As he said in the email:“  So let me be absolutely clear, SEA does not have to strike. Period, full stop. If they do, that is completely up to them. They have a contract that they signed and it will continue. The current contract they are working under remains in place. We are not the NFL owners who lock out our players trying to exact concessions or give-backs. We are good faith bargainers who are trying desperately to negotiate a contract that is good for staff and students. And the district has been clear that we would always be willing to provide retroactive pay, if they don’t strike, when a new contract is signed. There is absolutely no reason to strike other than to flex power. No one is “forcing” the union to strike. There is no Special Education agreement unless the union votes for one.”

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