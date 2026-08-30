SEATTLE TEACHER TALKS: Superintendent says mediator’s been called in after Saturday night breakdown

No deal yet for Seattle Public Schools and its teachers (etc.) union Seattle Education Association. As we reported early today, talks broke down Saturday night. But tonight, in a lengthy message to families detailing the district’s side of the story, first-year superintendent Ben Shuldiner said a federal mediator’s been called in, at the district’s request. He says that’s because the union made an offer that the district felt met the definition of “regressive bargaining,” which is why the district left the table and called for a mediator.”We are very hopeful that with mediation now, we will be able to get to a deal before the start of school,” Shuldiner writes, though neither side has said when/if negotiations will resume. We mentioned in the update early today that the district plans daily media updates starting Monday, and the first one is set for 3 pm at district HQ in SODO.