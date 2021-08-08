WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 8 notes

(Herons in a tree, with tugboat Garth Foss passing. July photo by Dan Ciske)

Good morning – here are notes for the hours ahead:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: The Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection work is scheduled until 1 pm again today, and northbound 26th SW is closed between Roxbury and Barton.

CHURCHES: Many continue streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services. (We’ll continue updating that list each Sunday for as long as a significant number of streaming services continue.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

LOW-ISH LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Second-to-last chance this summer to get exploration advice from a Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalist! Tide is out to -1.7 feet at 11:33 am; naturalists will be at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 10 am-noon.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC @ C & P: Damon Buxton plays guitar music, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Event listings welcome – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!