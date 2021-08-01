WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: First Thursday Funk Night returns

If you check our calendar and/or almost-daily highlights lists, you know live music is back at multiple West Seattle venues. Today, advance word of a regular event that’s returning even though its previous venue is gone. First Thursdays used to be “funk night” at the Parliament Tavern, now closed (with a new venue on the way to that space, as we reported Saturday). But promoter B Dahlia sends word that the funk returns this week, with its new home at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). B explains, “The band has had a few changes and we’re moving the show to Skylark, so West Seattle Soul featuring The Pulsations is on hiatus and the new band’s name is ‘Battlestar Kalakala‘! Still big band funk and soul, with a few new members and a new home.” 9 pm Thursday, August 4th, is the launch date, $10 at the door.