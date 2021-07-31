BIZNOTE: Otter on the Rocks on the way to ex-Parliament Tavern space

When we reported Friday on the plan to revive the Admiral Benbow, we noted we’d happened onto that news while at 4210 SW Admiral Way researching something else. Now we have those details too. A liquor-license application was filed this week for the former Parliament Tavern space. The name on the application is one we recognized from past correspondence – Tanner Jitmongkonkul, whose business Sticky Treats & Sweets we’d spotlighted a few times when it had pop-ups at Itto’s Tapas.

He’s an Itto’s bartender and West Seattle resident who, with partner Erin, is working to convert the Admiral Way space into a cocktail bar called Otter on the Rocks. In our email exchange, here’s how he explains it:

We are so excited to bring a cocktail bar with a new concept to West Seattle. The focus will be properly prepared classics as well as signature cocktails. We will be doing a lot of house infusions and house syrups. As opposed to cocktail bars with a romantic setting, we are trying to introduce a much-more casual and approachable vibe, especially for those who are not familiar with cocktails. We like date nights, but we want Otter on the Rocks to be become a friends-gathering sort of space. We will be looking at some open mics, lots of themed nights, and some live music that fits the space. As far as food, we will be serving a rotating selection of “flatbreads” – a much lighter version of pizza with a lot more room for interesting ingredients. We are working with some local chefs to get this dialed in.

No timeline yet – Jitmongkonkul explains, “The permitting process through the City of Seattle has been extremely slow but we are trying to be very patient. We do have a long list of tasks to complete in order to bring this space up to city code so please be patient with us.” The Parliament opened in the space in 2015; occupants before that included Vidiot and Shipwreck Tavern.