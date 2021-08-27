WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 things to know

(Interspecies Communication kinetic sculpture being set up at Westcrest for Created Commons – photo by Gill Loring)

Your mind might be on the weekend – but first, here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

CARMILIA’S/CLEMENTINE’S SALE: Clementines – the shoe shop formerly in The Junction – is popping up at Carmilia’s – the boutique that’s still in The Junction – for a sale this weekend! Hours today at 4528 California SW are 11 am-6 pm.

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: No wading pool again today, since the requisite 70 degrees/sunny weather is not expected. But Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm and Colman Pool at Lincoln Park is open noon-7 pm.

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: Hear about the state of the pandemic in King County from Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin in a 1 pm briefing today. You can watch the stream here or look for the recording later here.

DELRIDGE BRIDGE REMOVAL INFO TABLING: 2-4 pm outside Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), SDOT reps will be available for your questions/comments about whether the nearby pedestrian bridge should stay or go, as we’ve been reporting.

CREATED COMMONS OPENING EVENT: 6 pm at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), it’s the first event on the schedule for the Created Commons celebration of art and science through September 5th – here’s our preview. P.S. Free groceries available at tonight’s event for those in need.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Free outdoor movie at Grace Church, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” at dusk, 10323 28th SW.

ALBUM RELEASE PARTY: Tonight at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Electric Finger heads the bill for their “Red Flags” album-release party, doors at 8, music at 9, $10 cover.

