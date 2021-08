What happened toward the north end of Beach Drive last month has now happened toward the south end. We went to Lowman Beach after a tip about multiple vehicle windows being smashed overnight. We talked to the owner of the truck seen above; he said nothing was taken, but he had heard of at least three other vehicles that were targeted. We found one of them parked nearby:

The pickup owner said nothing was taken so far as he could tell; we haven’t heard from any of the other victims.