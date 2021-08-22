WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Dear Old Subie was stolen again’

Last time this car was stolen, a WSB reader found it. Maybe that’ll happen again this time. From Kitty:

Déjà vu! Dear Old Subie was stolen again today. Probably sometime this morning from North Admiral, 44th and Seattle Street. We have filed a report and are looking for her now, thinking she might have been taken for a joyride and dumped nearby. Please let us know if you’ve seen her? Almost 330,000 miles, Burgundy Red 1984 Subaru GL wagon 4WD, manual transmission. Washington plates 746KNY. Crystal Mountain and Alta stickers, extra roof rack, and, recent development, the hood looks slightly askew. We still love her…

Last time, in April 2019, it turned up in Morgan Junction. If you see it, call 911.