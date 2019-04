The photo and report are from Kitty, who hopes you might be able to find her stolen car:

Have you seen Subie? Our 1984 Subaru GL 4WD wagon was stolen last night from North Admiral, at 44th and Seattle St. She’s got around 309,000 miles and is a daily driver. She’s part of the family at this point… Crystal Mountain and Alta stickers, plus the extra roof rack, make her stand out. Washington plates 746KNY.

If you see this car, call 911.