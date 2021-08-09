West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter thief speeds off; backyard barbecue stolen

August 9, 2021 1:05 am
Two thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch – starting with one that just happened:

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THIEF SPEEDS OFF: We heard the dispatch for this Arbor Heights theft moments before Lisa called our hotline to report what happened a short time ago. Somebody was taking the catalytic converter off a neighbor’s Honda Element – they could hear the tool, and see the sparks – and neighbors went out yelling at the thief, who, Lisa says, hollered back, before getting into a white sedan and speeding away, even as the 911 call was going out. Only description she has is that he was wearing a red hoodie.

BACKYARD BARBECUE THEFT: This report was sent by Jordan Sunday night:

I wanted to report a theft from our backyard of a Traeger BBQ (in the 5000 block of) 26th Ave SW. They accessed our backyard from a back alley and must have known it was there because I left for 30 minutes for a run and it was gone when I got back. Pretty unbelievable, but just wanted to get the word out to avoid anyone else losing something.

