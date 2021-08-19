WEEKEND PREVIEW: The Great Cross-Sound Race returns

(WSB file photo)

After skipping a year because of the pandemic, the Great Cross-Sound Race, to/from Alki is back this Saturday (August 21st). The Sound Rowers and Paddlers club organizes the race from Alki to Blakely Rock off Bainbridge, and back (seven miles). The course is far enough offshore that you’ll need binoculars to watch the start and finish, but the organizers and spectators are usually along the promenade by Alki Bathhouse. Racing begins around 9 am. The course record – which has stood for 15 years – is 49:44.