VIDEO: Human-powered parade on day 2 of Alki Beach Pride 2021

August 15, 2021 4:35 pm
What a day for pup-watching as well as people-watching at the beach. Just after 1 pm, the second major parade of Alki Beach Pride 2021 took off eastbound from Statue of Liberty Plaza – this one, people-powered:

The people who powered it most of all – ABP organizers Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden:

This is the seventh year for ABP – usually a giant beach party until the pandemic forced some changes last year and this year (here’s the full schedule).

Not too late to be part of it – the outdoor movie “But I’m a Cheerleader” screens at Alki Playground starting at 8:15 pm. (Our coverage of some of yesterday’s events is here.)

