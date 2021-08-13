SMOKE: Wondering when it will clear out?

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Tonight, the sun didn’t set behind the Olympics – it set behind the smoke, well before it would have gotten to the point where the mountains become the western horizon. After a day of ever-thicker alert-level smoke, red dots are all over the air-quality map. Here’s what the National Weather Service says in its newest regional Forecast Discussion:

Surface smoke should gradually clear out Saturday, but pockets of poor air quality are likely to stick around. The skies will remain hazy through the rest of the weekend though as smoke at the upper levels is expected to stick around through Sunday.

(Photo by Gene Pavola)

The heat warning is still set to expire Saturday evening, and tomorrow’s temperature is only forecast to get into the 80s; Today’s official high was 91, down four degrees from Thursday.