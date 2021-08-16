REMINDER: Stone Cottage to roll down Harbor Avenue late Tuesday night

Another reminder – tomorrow night is when the historic Stone Cottage will be moved off its original site at 1123 Harbor Avenue SW, taken by structural-moving specialists Nickel Bros to a temporary holding site on Port of Seattle land to the east/southeast. Over the weekend, we published the plan for moving night – even if you’re not planning to go watch, be aware of the traffic effects. In case you missed it, here again are the key points, from the group that’s coordinating the move, Save The Stone Cottage:

Approximately 8 p.m.: Nickel Bros’ crew will maneuver the Stone Cottage from wooden cribbing piles onto oversized dollies, and connect them to the semi-truck. 11:30 p.m.: Special remarks by VIP’s at the Information area, 11:55 p.m.: VIP’s lead a countdown, then the ‘Big Go Button’ is pressed by the Save the Stone Cottage auction winner. Lights and fog will erupt from the Stone Cottage. 11:59 p.m.: Drivers and riders enter their convoy vehicles: Nickel Bros Truck Cab, Pilot Car, and Sweeper Car 12:05 a.m.: Nickel Bros truck pulls the Stone Cottage into the Harbor Avenue SW roadway and gets in line between the Pilot Car and the Sweeper Car. 12:15 a.m.: Stone Cottage convoy heads south on Harbor Avenue SW at parade speed – approx 5mph. The rolling convoy may stop to let vehicular traffic from cross street through. By 1 a.m.: Nickel Bros truck pulls the Stone Cottage through the SW Florida Street gates while the Pilot Car and Sweeper Car turn around and head back to the starting point. By 2 a.m.: Nickel Bros crew will have the Stone Cottage securely parked onto wooden piers in the Port of Seattle storage lot.

During the move:

No public will be allowed in or near the Nickel Bros Stone Cottage work crew area on the west side of Harbor Ave at Maryland Place. No public will be allowed within the driving roadway during the move. The Harbor Avenue SW ‘No-Parking zones’ will ONLY be along Don Armeni Boat Launch and near the Calif. Ave intersection. SDOT and SPD are responsible for maintaining one-way vehicular flow along eastern side of Harbor Avenue SW during the move. . Sidewalk closure on the west side 1100 block of Harbor Avenue SW (Stone Cottage block) Sidewalks along Harbor Avenue SW will provide great elevated viewing opportunities.

SIDE NOTE #1: Save The Stone Cottage, which has led the community campaign to save it, notes that their effort is noted in this summer’s edition of Preservation Magazine, published by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

SIDE NOTE #2: Never seen a house move before? Here’s our coverage, with video, from a move almost three years ago at a development site just a few blocks from the Stone Cottage.