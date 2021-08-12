HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, August edition

This month’s West Seattle Art Walk is on! See the list of venues – along with artist previews – here. Our first stop, air-conditioned Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Those artists have work in Fogue’s abstracts show, part of the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair. Stop by before 8 pm! More stops ahead.

6:45 PM: Next stop, North Admiral, where Dan Jacobs is showing photos at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW):

WSG is also open tonight until 8.

7:20 PM: One more stop – Resolve Chiropractic (6553 California SW) in Morgan Junction:

Lady Elliot is showing art featuring mermaids and more. P.S. If you don’t make it out on the Art Walk tonight, many participating businesses/venues keep the shows up all month long, so you can do some art viewing during regular business hours too.