ELECTION 2021: Tiny turnout so far in primary voting

Only two days left to vote in the primary election, but very few ballots are in. As of this afternoon, only 13.4 percent of Seattle ballots had been returned to King County Elections; that’s just a hair below the countywide percentage, 13.5 percent. Just six decisions to make on your ballot – two city races without incumbents (mayor and City Council Position 9), two city races with incumbents (city attorney and Council Position 8), one county race (Executive), and one county ballot measure (“Best Starts for Kids” renewal/expansion). Still not sure about the mayor’s race, in which a field of 15 will be narrowed to two? Watch the one and only in-person West Seattle forum (presented by us and the Junction Association three weeks ago) here with 9 of the candidates, and/or check out the Seattle Channel’s Video Voters Guide (for mayor and the other city races) here. If you’re going to mail your ballot (no stamp needed), do that by tomorrow so you can be sure it’ll be postmarked in time; if you’re going to use a dropbox (three in West Seattle!), get it in by 8 pm Tuesday. First round of results is expected by 8:15 that night.