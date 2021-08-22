CONGRATULATIONS! Ryan Caple and Rosalynn Reyes announce wedding

Congratulations to Ryan Caple and Rosalynn Reyes of Admiral, who are announcing their recent wedding. Ryan tells the story:
I’ve been a West Seattle resident for 33 years. I graduated from West Seattle High School in ’99. I went on to serve our country in the Air Force for four years and when I came home, I bartended at Cactus for 10 amazing years. I love West Seattle and everyone here. I am now working for Deeny Construction. The best part of all of this is, I got married August 12th to my best friend, Rosalynn. We just bought a home in the Admiral area and will spend the rest of our lives here.
I met Rosalynn when I was bartending at Cactus on Alki, March 17, 2012. We dated for 2 years and then went our separate ways. We found each other again last year in September. Started with casual walks but ended with an engagement.
