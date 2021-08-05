CONGRATULATIONS! Ms. Wheelchair Washington, Kaitlin Skilton, about to compete nationally

One of your West Seattle neighbors, Kaitlin Skilton, is Ms. Wheelchair Washington, headed to national Ms. Wheelchair America competition next week. Here’s her announcement:

Kaitlin Skilton, a Seattle native who competed and won the state competition with her platform of Inclusivity, is preparing to compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America with her new platform (bettering interactions between law enforcement and the disability community). Her platform focuses on training for officers to identify when an individual has a visible and/or invisible disability and how to best meet their needs.

Skilton was born on September 19th, 1996 with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele, as well as other underlying disabilities. Kaitlin is also a commissioner on Seattle’s Disability Commission, a commission that advises the mayor, city council, and city departments on various topics involving the disability community.

Kaitlin is also eligible to win the People’s Choice Award, an award that was intended to help raise money for the new Ms.Wheelchair America to help cover the cost of a PCA and travel cost as well as for her state. Click here to vote for just $1!