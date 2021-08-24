BACK-TO-SCHOOL COUNTDOWN: Don’t be a no-show

With Seattle Public Schools starting classes a week from tomorrow (except for kindergarteners/preschoolers), it’s important for schools to have an accurate count of how many students are showing up. Toward that end, Tricia suggested we publish this message from the district:

If your student will not be attending Seattle Public Schools or attending another school this year, please complete the appropriate form here. If you have questions, you may contact the Seattle Public Schools Admissions Center team online or at 206-252-0760.