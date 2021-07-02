WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Peel & Press burglarized again; plus – catalytic-converter thieves’ getaway car

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

PEEL & PRESS BURGLARIZED AGAIN: In Morgan Junction, burglar(s) have again struck Peel & Press (6503 California SW), whose proprietor Dan Austin sent the photo and report:

This should be a celebratory weekend with the Fourth of July and 100% capacity for the first time in 16 months at the restaurant. Instead we walked in and found that we’ve been burglarized again. We are frantically trying to replace some critical equipment with hopes of being able to open later tonight.

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THIEVES’ GETAWAY CAR: The video is from Sarah:

>p> My husband caught these guys taking our catalytic converter on our Prius. Older model white Dodge Durango, tinted windows, silver rims. End of the license plate is 793P or 723P. Contact police if you see this vehicle.

This happened before 6 am today.