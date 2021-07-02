West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Peel & Press burglarized again; plus – catalytic-converter thieves’ getaway car

July 2, 2021 3:34 pm
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

PEEL & PRESS BURGLARIZED AGAIN: In Morgan Junction, burglar(s) have again struck Peel & Press (6503 California SW), whose proprietor Dan Austin sent the photo and report:

This should be a celebratory weekend with the Fourth of July and 100% capacity for the first time in 16 months at the restaurant. Instead we walked in and found that we’ve been burglarized again. We are frantically trying to replace some critical equipment with hopes of being able to open later tonight.

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THIEVES’ GETAWAY CAR: The video is from Sarah:

My husband caught these guys taking our catalytic converter on our Prius. Older model white Dodge Durango, tinted windows, silver rims. End of the license plate is 793P or 723P. Contact police if you see this vehicle.

This happened before 6 am today.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Peel & Press burglarized again; plus - catalytic-converter thieves' getaway car"

  • Pete July 2, 2021 (3:43 pm)
    What the hell….for everything that Dan Austin and his restaurant have gone through the last 16 months this is ludicrous. Not to mention everything that Dan has done for our community while still trying to run his businesses during the pandemic. I know where I will get some food this weekend. 

  • Kram July 2, 2021 (4:00 pm)
    How many times is this for Peel and Press? I live near them and try to support them whenever we are in the mood for pizza. I can’t imagine the frustration the business owner must have.

  • KD July 2, 2021 (4:10 pm)
    Mr. Austin, although it’s not pretty looking (although it would only be used during closed hours) maybe it’s time to get one of those (ugly) steel security accordion gates that you pull across and lock on both entrances (like Menashe Jewelers has at night) So sorry to all you hard working good business people! 

  • flimflam July 2, 2021 (5:41 pm)
    Ugh. The last thing any food service business needs to deal with. So sad, frustrating and disheartening.

