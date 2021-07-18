West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business-burglary attempt

July 18, 2021 7:44 pm
The Antique Mall of West Seattle in The Junction says someone tried to break in through both its front and back doors last Thursday night or Friday morning (July 15/16) They’re hoping someone nearby with a security camera might have recorded the culprits. They’ve since had repairs done, but they say the would-be burglar(s) “bludgeoned the knob and jammed the back door. It would take a lot of effort to damage that heavyweight set-up, and there are visible marks on the door frame from being struck.” Side note: The Antique Mall hasn’t reopened indoors yet, but they’ve had some sidewalk sales and are going to try to make that weekly, 10 am-3 pm on Sundays.

