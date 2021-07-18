WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business-burglary attempt

The Antique Mall of West Seattle in The Junction says someone tried to break in through both its front and back doors last Thursday night or Friday morning (July 15/16) They’re hoping someone nearby with a security camera might have recorded the culprits. They’ve since had repairs done, but they say the would-be burglar(s) “bludgeoned the knob and jammed the back door. It would take a lot of effort to damage that heavyweight set-up, and there are visible marks on the door frame from being struck.” Side note: The Antique Mall hasn’t reopened indoors yet, but they’ve had some sidewalk sales and are going to try to make that weekly, 10 am-3 pm on Sundays.