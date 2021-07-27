UPDATE: Crash at 35th/Avalon

9:12 PM: Thanks to the texters who have reported that crash at 35th/Avalon, including one who sent a photo. (206-293-6302 is our hotline, any time.) Police and SFD medics have responded, One texter says buses are rerouting. No indication of major injuries so far – just one engine sent.

9:40 PM: The crash is still blocking the southbound side of the intersection, as shown on the SDOT traffic cam, which also shows police directing traffic there.

9:58 PM: Tow truck(s) now in view.

10:11 PM: Our original texter reports, and the camera confirms, the scene is clear, We’re checking with SFD re: injuries.