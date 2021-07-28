ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:04 AM: Good morning, The weather’s in a groove – warm sunshine continues – might get into the 90s on Friday.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – As of our most-recent check at 8 pm last night, the southbound Delridge Way SW closure was still starting at SW Thistle; both Thistle and Henderson have reopened east of Delridge. Here’s this week’s detailed plan.

California SW @ Raymond – We noticed work here Tuesday morning, then received this warning from Michael last night:

Wanted to give a heads-up that there are some steel plates on California Ave between Raymond and Juneau that were installed this week as part of a construction project. That plates are barely secured and there are loose large steel rods sticking up that will likely flatten tires. The plates are shaking the ground and can be heard from 2 blocks away.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, all should be normal. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

492nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

