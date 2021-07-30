ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday notes

6:06 AM: Good morning, Another very warm day on tap. Thursday’s high was 91.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – As announced at midday yesterday, there’s a change – NO weekend closure of Delridge between Cambridge and Henderson after all. That section will be closed to NB traffic for a few days starting August 6th, but nothing this weekend. Southbound Delridge remains closed between Thistle and Trenton. East of Delridge, Trenton is now closed, while Thistle and Henderson are open again.

26th SW – Thanks for the tip. Awaiting county details on the RapidRide-related work south of Roxbury.

Utility work – The crews doing sewer re-lining for the city were working on 35th SW near Thistle early Thursday evening. Don’t know where we’ll see them next, but if you see big trucks for Michels, that’s what it’s about.

Highland Park Way/West Marginal – We haven’t received an alert about plans for work this weekend, so we’re checking with SDOT.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, all should be normal. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

494th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.