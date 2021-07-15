ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:04 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast continues this week’s theme – overcast early, clearing later.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – Southbound Delridge remains closed between Holden and Trenton. SW Genesee closes again Friday-Sunday. Here’s what else is up this week.

SW Alaska – More street repair planned on the westbound side west of California this weekend.

Roxbury repaving – Today, more tree work is expected in advance of repaving Roxbury between 24th and 25th early next week.

West Marginal/Highland Park Way – As announced Wednesday, weekend work at this intersection starts very early Saturday morning.

TRANSIT

Buses are on their regular schedules – except for the Route 120 reroute because of the Delridge work. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run was to start this morning down a boat- check Vessel Watch and @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

479th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

