Renewal Organizing: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor – Renewal Organizing. Businesses who join the WSB sponsor team get the opportunity to tell you about what they do – here’s what Renewal Organizing would like you to know:

Renewal Organizing offers our clients a shame-free approach to solving their organizing challenges. We specialize in helping chronically disorganized clients, as well as moves, downsizing, senior move management (such as moves into Assisted Living care facilities), and other specialty organizational needs. Renewal Organizing can help with hands-on organizing for any space in your home – whether it’s your bedroom, kitchen, kitchen pantry, or basement. Owner Ellen Sklanka and her crew can also help get you started with relocation and moving projects. They also offer do-it-yourself packages for people who are looking for a plan to jumpstart their organizing. No matter which plan you choose, Ellen will personalize it to fit your needs.

Clients have called their experience with Ellen life-changing. They’ve also said her patience and attention to detail made the project go faster.

Your home should be a place of tranquility for you – somewhere where you can relax and enjoy time with loved ones. Sometimes, our “stuff” can get in the way of our tranquility. Renewal Organizing can help! Whether your space has been taken over by a project, or paper, or even treasures, we can work together to bring your home into balance. Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer or want it done for you, our individualized approach keeps you and your goals front-and-center as we make a plan especially for you. Also, we are members of NAPO (National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals) and NASMM (National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers).

You can contact Renewal Organizing online here, or by phone at 206-665-0255.

We thank Renewal Organizing for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.