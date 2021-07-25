PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #3, 7/25/2021

Every Sunday night, we’re publishing weekly pandemic updates. Tonight, the third one. First, the newest local numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

115,479 people have tested positive – 1,250 more than a week ago (4,019 in West Seattle, up 44)

6,640 people have been hospitalized – 44 more than a week ago 201 in West Seattle, up 3)

1,684 people have died – 2 fewer than a week ago (67 in West Seattle, down 1) *data adjustment*

VACCINATION RATE:

74.5% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .6% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 77%

98116 – 83.7%

98126 – 72.7%

98136 – 85%

98146 – 71%

THE WEEK’S HEADLINES

Briefing: “The Delta variant is a game-changer,” said King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin during his briefing on Friday. Watch it here:

He said Delta is identified in 56 percent of the sequenced cases in King County right now. This briefing is also where he recommended indoor mask wearing, even if you’re vaccinated. Not a mandate – but a recommendation, as an “extra layer of protection.” You can hear his explanation starting at 13:29 in.

‘Power of Providers’: The state announced an initiative to encourage health-care providers to proactively encourage patients to get vaccinated, and to encourage those who are to share their status with people they know.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.