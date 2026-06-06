WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 38 notes!

(Friday sunset photo by Beth Jackson – sunset tonight is at 9:03 pm)

Welcome to June’s first weekend! Here are our highlighted happenings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERT: As previewed here, a big reason to stay on-peninsula besides all the events below – northbound I-5 is closed from I-90 to NE 45th all weekend.

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FREE PRENATAL FITNESS CLASS: 9 am at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza with FIT4MOM. (61st SW and Alki SW)

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

BENEFIT PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT: The Westside Pickleball League‘s “Rally on the Rock“ is raising money for Chief Sealth IHS Athletics. Registration closed but cheer them on, 9 am-6 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle)

BENEFIT PLANT SALE: 9 am-3 pm plant sale to raise money for health research. (3703 SW 107th)

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

(WSB photo from our preview visit to TRG’s new home)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS GRAND OPENING, DAY 1: 9:45 am ribboncutting at new Thunder Road Guitars/The Bass Shop (WSB sponsors) location (2611 California SW) starts the first day of the weekend-long celebration! “Massive giveaways,” discounts, much more including Fundamental Coffee and Top Pot Doughnuts for those in line plus early customers, also Elliott Bay Brewing proprietor Todd pouring 1-3 pm, full details in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

RICE, BEANS, & HAPPINESS POP-UP: 10 am-2 pm at Milpa Masa (3416 SW Webster),

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Monthlong closure now under way to prepare for new exhibit.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today with sale on native plants! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am both weekend days at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

HABITAT IN YOUR GARDEN: 10:30 am with Garden Hotline at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – free, registration required.

LOOP THE ‘LUPE: 11 am at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW and SW Myrtle) is the first start of four events – obstacle course 5K, non-obstacle 5K run/walk, seniors’ walk, kids’ dash – with last-minute registratiion open at 10 am if you haven’t signed up in advance! Even if you’re not running/walking, show up for barbecue, music, fun times, Rain or shine.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: 11 am departure from outside Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WHITE CENTER PRIDE STREET FESTIVAL: Noon-8 pm, White Center’s annual party in the streets is themed “All Out” this year – all welcome to 16th SW (closed to vehicle traffic south of SW Roxbury)

FOOD TRUCK/BEER GARDEN POP-UP: Noon-7 pm, new event at Super Deli Mart (35th SW and SW Barton), parking lot pop-up for the Heart in Seoul food truck plus beer garden.

COLMAN POOL’S FIFTH WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, fifth preseason weekend begins at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park; the daily season starts one week from today. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

BE READY! Free “Household Preparedness” info event at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 1-3 pm. (If you miss this, here’s your next chance!)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PRIDE EVENTS AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 1-5 pm Pride Art Market, 6 pm to close A Queer Night of Performances, at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

FASHION EVENT: 3-7 pm at Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor), first of two days – “The Wardrobe Edit: Two closets. Hundreds of beautiful finds. One weekend only. Sizes XS–XL. Apparel, shoes, handbags, and accessories. Most pieces are new with tags, like new, or worn only once.” Details in our calendar listing.

WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION: The As previewed here, 4-7 pm gathering at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) for all alums (and current students).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Circle of Songs, unplugged, at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BASEBALL: Home opener for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 6:35 pm, vs. Washington Athletics. Sold out but check for future tickets here!

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, hear Death Cab for Cutie‘s new music, at Easy Street Records, free, all ages (4559 California SW).

LOCAL BAND AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, West Seattle band Panic Grass with Living with a Bear, Lost in the Sound, 21+, $10/door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, Jules Esquire for Prince’s Birthday Jam. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community, tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!