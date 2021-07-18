PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #2, 7/18/2021

Though we ended our nightly pandemic roundups at the end of June, we’re now publishing weekly updates. Tonight, the second one. First, the newest numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

114,229 people have tested positive – 945 more than a week ago (3,975 in West Seattle, up 39)

6,596 people have been hospitalized – 46 more than a week ago (198 in West Seattle, unchanged)

1,684 people have died – 12 more than a week ago (68 in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE:

73.9% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .7% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 76.5%

98116 – 83.3%

98126 – 72.3%

98136 – 84.7%

98146 – 70.3%

THE WEEK’S HEADLINES

Milestone: Statewide, as of last Monday, 70 percent of those 16+ had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Briefing: Missed the briefing by state health officials last Wednesday, first one in a while? Watch it here:

Main message: “The pandemic is not over.” If you want to dive deep into details, the latest report on variants/sequencing is here, and the latest report on breakthroughs (cases that defy vaccination, though the state says we’re not having much of a problem) is here.

Winner: A 23-year-old from South King County won the $1 million grand prize in the state’s vaccination lottery.

Border: Canada’s government says it MIGHT reopen the border to vaccinated travelers next month. We should hear more about this tomorrow morning.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.