MISSING: Have you seen Jason?

Jason is 17, from Des Moines, and might be in our area, so family and friends have asked that we publish this notice:

Jason

Age: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

Hair: Blond

Height: 5’08”

Missing From: Des Moines, WA

(He) has been reported missing by his family. He suffers from schizophrenia, depression and anxiety. Jason is deaf, but has cochlear implants, which have stopped working by now. He can speak normally and use American Sign Language.

Jason left his home on 07/19/2021 at about (2 pm). He did not say where he was going. He has left in the past, but never for this long. He has not taken his medication and is likely beginning to suffer from it. His hair is currently cut into a “Mohawk” and he was last seen wearing “cut-up” black jeans.

Jason has been known to go to Seattle and use public transit. He does not have a cell phone or any money/debit cards with him.