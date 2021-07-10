FOLLOWUP: Checking back on 35th/Henderson mural

Two days after we showed you the mural in progress on the north side of the 35th/Henderson building that’s home to The Birdhouse and other businesses – look at it now! We went by this evening to check it out. None of the painting team – led by designer/artist Katie Todaro of Glam Dusty Studios – was around, so we don’t know how close it is to officially done, but it’s beautiful! WSB commenters noted after our first report that The Birdhouse is selling T-shirts with the mural design, too.