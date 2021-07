West Seattle’s newest mural is going up right now on the north side of the 35th/Henderson building that’s home to businesses including The Birdhouse, which has long been planning it, with designer/artist Katie Todaro of Glam Dusty Studios:

Multiple artists are helping paint the mural, thanks to Urban Artworks. Here’s what it’ll look like when complete:

The Birdhouse explained in a preview that the mural is their “love letter to the neighborhood” – all of West Seattle.