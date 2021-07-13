West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Admiral gas-line break investigation

July 13, 2021 6:27 pm
One day after a construction crew broke a 4-inch gas line at California/Lander, closing the street and evacuating nearby businesses for five-plus hours (WSB coverage here), an investigation is under way. We followed up today with Puget Sound Energy, which provides natural-gas service in our area. We asked, first, why it took so long to shut off the gas after Monday’s break. PSE spokesperson Jarrett Tomalin said, “When our crews are called to an incident, each one may have its own unique factors to obtain shutdown. Typically, we’ll have our mapping team determine the best option for shutting down the gas leak to ensure safety, while also ensuring the fewest number of customers are impacted. The shutdown process in yesterday’s incident was complex, as it required other utilities to cut power, and heavy equipment to excavate the shutdown location.” Our other question: Who’s investigating? Tomalin’s reply: “This incident will be investigated by PSE, the locating service, and the contractor responsible for the damage to PSE’s gas line, with the UTC being notified of the gas line incident.” (That’s the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.) For some, the break’s effects lasted into today; one nearby apartment resident noted in a comment that their building’s gas service was affected, which meant no hot water for washing and bathing,

  • cjboffoli July 13, 2021 (7:09 pm)
    If heavy equipment was required to access the gas shutoff, I wonder what PSE’s plan is when “the big one” hits and there are many multiples of gas line breaks around the region. One would hope there is some kind of master shutoff in that scenario as otherwise, those of us who survive the quake will probably go up in flames. 

    • Marcus July 13, 2021 (7:21 pm)
      What about all the waterlines, or sewer lines, or old power poles, or the foundation to home or building that was built in 1946.  Transportation to hospitals—-man when the big one hits the gas system is just one item.

      • Eldorado July 13, 2021 (9:21 pm)
        Yea, but water lines don’t catch on fire like gas lines. Nor do sewer lines. PS:  I hope you have your 3 days 3 ways plan intact. 

    • Rob July 13, 2021 (7:30 pm)
      I wonder if it’s up to code if I had my gas shutoff only accessible via excavator… Also, what are the consideration when a 4” gas line is leaking? Is safety a priority or convenience (it’s summer after all)?
      Maybe PSE needs to be investigated.

      • R0b0 July 14, 2021 (1:02 am)
        It’s a supply line. It doesn’t matter if usage is low since it’s summer the pressure is the same. Even at 5psi on a 4″ tube hundreds of feet long do the math. That’s a lot of gas leaking!

    • Out for a Walk. July 13, 2021 (9:18 pm)
      Good point. We should all call and ask questions.   

  • KH July 13, 2021 (8:47 pm)
    Five hours to contain a leaking 4″ gas line should make everyone concerned.

  • 1994 July 13, 2021 (10:45 pm)
    File a service complaint with the UTC or check out their pipeline safety info: https://www.utc.wa.gov/public-safety/pipeline-safety

  • Chemist July 13, 2021 (11:58 pm)
    I could be wrong, but I believe gas pipe “shutoffs” on residential side lines are typically performed by freezing the gas in the pipe using liquid nitrogen injection near the pipe. I suspect a 4″ pipe shutoff would be done a similar way rather (maybe uncovering the pipe some distance upstream of the break) rather than uncovering a physical valve.

    • Anonymous July 14, 2021 (1:30 pm)
      You can’t freeze natural gas in a pipeline. You have to either shut valves off,  squeeze the pipeline shut or install fittings to stop the flow.  If squeezing or installing fittings is necessary this takes time and additional excavations away from the blowing gas. 

  • Nick H July 14, 2021 (2:21 am)
    When the Merrimack, MA gas system explosion happened in 2018, it took three and a half hours to isolate the affected mains from the service network. The NTSB report cites detailed engineering consultations to identify the series of valves required. Not easy. Perhaps everyone needs a bit of humility about their knowledge of what it takes to isolate and blow down a natural gas distribution system. 

    • Rob July 14, 2021 (8:49 am)
      As a consequence of the gas explosion in MA, there was a moratorium on construction / connection of any new gas lines until the supplier companies came up with a plan to prevent this from happening again. So that’s a precedent to look at. “it’s a complex system” is a cheap excuse.Oh, and money: the MA gas explosion cost upwards of $1B. 

  • Greg July 14, 2021 (8:43 am)
    Call before you dig.

  • Sean July 14, 2021 (8:45 am)
    I’m a business owner, and I went down there the next day and spoke to one of the construction crew guys. He refused to tell me what company they work for. He seemed to be in charge, but only would say he doesn’t know anything and just a driver. Meanwhile the rest of his crew was making faces and not very professional gestures at me. (I have photos). Their sign is for “Cornerstone Construction”, and when I called the # on their truck – at first the guy there (Brian) denied having any jobs ongoing in West Seattle (Lie). When I called back, they don’t answer now. I really was concerned. When I lived in SF, they hit a gas line that blew up half the neighborhood. Anyway, I hope PSE investigates these guys for any negligence. And if they do find any really fine them. 

    • WSB July 14, 2021 (9:42 am)
      As I noted in a response to your previous comment along these lines, a firm called Cornerstone Contracting applied in May for a permit to do side sewer work on behalf of the construction project at 2715 California SW. However, that doesn’t mean they are the firm that broke the line. We’ll be continuing to follow up on the investigation.

  • gloria July 14, 2021 (11:00 am)
    I’ve done a lot of excavating. Always call before you dig. But that doesn’t guarantee the pipesare  always where they’re supposed to be. Accidents still happen. I’m glad no one got hurt and the excavator isn’t too freaked out. Its a stressful job, especially when everyone’s pointing fingers at you. Fix it, move on. Relax.

