FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth losing a boat this afternoon

By mid-afternoon, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry run will be down to two boats. Here’s the alert from Washington State Ferries:
The #3 vessel, Cathlamet is out of service until further notice beginning with the 2:15 p.m. departure from Vashon to Fauntleroy due to a propulsion issue. Fauntleroy /Vashon/Southworth route will continue to operate the three boat schedule using only vessels #1 and #2.
The cancellation will also cancel the following sailing(s):
2:45 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon
3:25 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy
4:10 p.m. Fauntleroy to Southworth
4:45 p.m. Southworth to Vashon.
