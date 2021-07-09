West Seattle, Washington

FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth losing a boat this afternoon

July 9, 2021 11:42 am
By mid-afternoon, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry run will be down to two boats. Here’s the alert from Washington State Ferries:

The #3 vessel, Cathlamet is out of service until further notice beginning with the 2:15 p.m. departure from Vashon to Fauntleroy due to a propulsion issue. Fauntleroy /Vashon/Southworth route will continue to operate the three boat schedule using only vessels #1 and #2.

The cancellation will also cancel the following sailing(s):

2:45 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon
3:25 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy
4:10 p.m. Fauntleroy to Southworth
4:45 p.m. Southworth to Vashon.

