CONGRATULATIONS! Another West Seattle Little League All-Star team headed to state

We take a quick break from an afternoon full of transportation information for big news from Meg Bell of West Seattle Little League:

Last night at Bar-S Fields, the West Seattle Little League 11s All-Stars won the District 7 Championship. They defeated Rainier District All-Stars 20-11.

While the score looks like a decisive victory, the two teams ended the 6th inning in a tie, 8-8. Tied 11-11 in the top of the 9th inning, WSLL tallied 9 runs to take the lead and held the Rainier District scoreless in the bottom half. It was a true team effort with 24 hits, including a home run by Madis Meyer and excellent pitching by Ayla Moore, Charlie Aykens, and Cruz Palepoi.

The 11s team: Alex Datz, Ayla Moore, Grady Scheff, Parker Manderino, Madis Meyer, Vinny Cramer-Nilson, Charlie Aykens, Jameson Kirkland, Jason Klein, Lily Frazzini, Cruz Holmes, Cruz Palepoi, and Ezra Dykgraaf, with coaches Otis Moore, Nick Datz, and Nick Meyer.

The WSLL All-Stars will represent District 7 at the Washington State 11s All-Star Tournament. The tournament begins July 24th in Woodinville. The 11s join the West Seattle 12s All-Stars, who will also represent District 7 at their state tournament in Redmond starting Saturday, July 17th. On Thursday, July 15th, the West Seattle Little League 10s team plays for the district title at the Pacwest Fields.