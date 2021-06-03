WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 6 notes

(Anna’s Hummingbird during our recent hot weather, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

LIGHT RAIL: Will Sound Transit‘s “realignment” process lead to delayed or reduced light rail for West Seattle? Board members’ next discussion is in a special meeting 10:30 am-12:30 pm today, online. The agenda includes information on watching/commenting.

GET VACCINATED AT SSC: 11 am-3 pm at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center, people 18+ can get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments recommended (but not required); more info here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 2:30 pm, Gov. Inslee talks about the pandemic, with planned guests including the state lottery director. Watch the livestream here.

JOB SEARCH STRATEGIES: Free online workshop, 3-5 pm, presented by the Seattle Public Library and South Seattle College. Registration required – our calendar listing has the link.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm, join organizer Scott in the twice-weekly streetcorner sign-waving for racial justice, 16th/Holden (signs available if you don’t have your own).

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community council for White Center and vicinity meets at 7 pm online, with guests on topics including parks, permitting, roads, and youth. Participation info is on our partner site White Center Now.