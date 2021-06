a href=”https://westseattleblog.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-27-at-7.37.39-PM-e1624849793130.png”>

Thanks for the tip<. Small power outage in Alki - five customers lost power about an hour ago, per the Seattle City Light map – but notable because of the weather. Our tipster reports hearing what may have been a fuse blowing; the map does not yet note a cause.