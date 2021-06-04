READER REPORT: Stuck bus at Delridge/Trenton

8:46 PM: Thanks to Matthew for the photo and report from Delridge/Trenton:

Not sure what happened here, but the bus appears to have come down the alley between 22nd and Delridge heading north and can’t make the turn out to delridge heading east because of a car parked in a temporary no-parking spot (not pictured). I don’t know how this bus managed to get through the alley to begin with.

Radio communication indicates police are trying to find the mis-parked car’s owner.

9:22 PM: All clear, Matthew reports in a comment.