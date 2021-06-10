HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Chief Sealth-West Seattle boys’ rematch

The boys’ soccer teams at Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School have both done well this pandemic-abbreviated season. So a lot was on the line in their rematch at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex today, one week after Sealth defeated West Seattle 3-2. But today – the Wildcats took the win, 1-0

Another note – as the last home game of the year for the Seahawks, this was Senior Night for Sealth.

(Both schools’ graduations are this Saturday, at Memorial Stadium downtown.)