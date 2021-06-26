HAPPENING NOW: Art and music in Arbor Heights

Breeze and shade can be found at 4208 SW 100th in Arbor Heights [map], where an outdoor/indoor art fair – with live music! – continues until 5 pm at Brace Point Pottery. We found Carly Ann Calbero performing:

She was wrapping up her set a short time ago, to be followed by Sue Quigley. Artists showing and selling their work, including Tina Anderson:

See the lineup in our calendar listing. The food truck Who’s Eating Gilbert’s Greats is there too, if you’re in the mood for lunch or a snack.