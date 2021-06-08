GRADUATIONS: Can’t go? Watch high-school ceremonies live

As reported here last week, four West Seattle high schools have graduation ceremonies this week. Attendance is limited and general-public spectators won’t be accommodated, but you can watch three schools’ graduations live online:

FRIDAY: West Seattle’s only private high school, Seattle Lutheran HS, celebrates its grads with a ceremony on campus at 7:30 pm Friday (June 11th). It wil be streamed here via Vimeo (as will an Agape service at 7:30 Thursday night)

SATURDAY: West Seattle High School (11 am) and Chief Sealth International High School (5 pm) both have ceremonies at Memorial Stadium downtown on Saturday (June 12th). Seattle Public Schools is hosting most commencements there this year and says the stadium ceremonies will be livestreamed on the SPS YouTube channel.