HIGH-SCHOOL GRADUATION: Ceremonies next week for 4 West Seattle schools

This year, West Seattle has four ceremonies for the Class of 2021. The peninsula’s only charter school, Summit Atlas, says farewell to its first 33 graduating seniors with a ceremony at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) next Thursday (June 10th). The next night (Friday, June 11th), West Seattle’s only private high school, Seattle Lutheran HS, celebrates its grads with a ceremony on campus. The next day – Saturday, June 12th – West Seattle High School (11 am) and Chief Sealth International High School (5 pm) both have ceremonies at Memorial Stadium downtown, where Seattle Public Schools is hosting most commencements this year. All of these events are limited in attendance because of the pandemic.
