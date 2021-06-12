CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 6/12/2021 roundup

Mid-weekend pandemic notes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*111,051 people have tested positive, 112 more than yesterday’s total

*1,615 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*6,271 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 110,258/1,602/6,224.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 175.6 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,795,000 people have died; U.S. deaths are about to pass 600,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey (unchanged again this week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

