CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/25/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic points, with 5 days until reopening:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*112,291 people have tested positive, 43 more than yesterday’s total

*1,658 people have died, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*6,488 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

Now our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,520,955 people have received one dose (77.9% of everyone 12+)

*1,387,171 people have received both doses (71% of everyone 12+)

One week ago, the first three totals were 111,509/1,612/6,304, and the vaccination totals were 1,504,658/1,361,806.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 180.4 million cases, 3,909,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

AFTER REOPENING, DON’T THROW YOUR MASKS AWAY: There might be reasons to wear one sometimes, even if you’re vaccinated, says King County Public Health.

