CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/18/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines, with 12 days at most until reopening:

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Though the situation has greatly improved, Dr. Jeff Duchin warned that “COVID-19 is not gone. … The virus is suppressed, but not eliminated.” See the video here.

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the daily stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*111,509 people have tested positive, 84 more than yesterday’s total

*1,612 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*6,304 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

Now our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*1,504,658 people have received one dose (77.1% of everyone 12+)

*1,361,806 people have received both doses (69.7% of everyone 12+)

One week ago, the first three totals were 110,939/1,613/6,266, and the vaccination totals were 1,484,440/1,307,132.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 177.8 million cases, 3,851,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!