Alki and Roxhill Park community-safety discussions, lunch-and-learn health info, book swap with wine, Senior Transportation Fair, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Petunias seen recently at SSC Garden Center – open today! – photo by Margaret)

Yet another lively list of what’s happening around West Seattle in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – THANK YOU to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9030 35th SW).

LUNCH & LEARN ALL ABOUT PROTEIN: 12:30 pm, Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) presents a free webinar with Dr. Brie Woodruff on “Protein – Why It Matters and How Much You Need” – register here to get the link!

TRANSPORTATION FAIR: 1-3 pm at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor), drop in to learn about the may transportation options open to seniors (and others).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can be there to listen!)

NEW BEGINNER CLOGGING CLASS: Learn to clog! Join the class today, 1:30-2:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

ROXHILL PARK COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: 3:30 pm, hosted by Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) with reps from agencies/departments including Seattle Police.

DOG SWIMMING: The annual end-of-season Dog Days swim sessions are all week at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW), 4-7 pm. Fee. Dogs only in the pool, not people!

WEST SEATTLE SOCIAL HOUR: Want to meet people – in person? Camp West (4539 California SW) is hosting a weekly “social hour” where you can drop in (21+) and do that! 4 pm.

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is happening today – people under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s Jeremy’s Chicken.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) welcomes volunteers weekly to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks – you can take some home too. Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle. While you’re there, check out the ongoing West Seattle Art Tour preview.

RAT CITY ART AND FOOD WALK: 5-8 pm tonight, throughout South Delridge and White Center – venue info here.

BOOK SWAP WITH WINE! 5:30-7 pm, Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts the monthly book swap -this month’s theme, “schools and academia” – bring one, take one! Plus $10 pours with Darby Winery,

INTERGENERATIONAL LEARNING CENTER OPEN HOUSE: Looking for a preschool/day care? 6-8 pm open house for this unique program at The Mount. (4831 35th SW)

POSTCARDING PARTY: 6-8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), gathering to fill out postcards to encourage recipients to vote.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – BYO console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB + BEER RELEASE: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run, with a track-workout option, PLUS the release party for Westies Party Pace Pale.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by The Danny Godinez Trio, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm in-person only at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), including a discussion of ongoing Alki crime/safety issues – full agenda here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm for Lydian Sky, Burgundy Suns, The Tom Bourg Nine, $10 cover, (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

OPENING NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, opening night performance of “The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) – info including ticket link is in our calendar listing.

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, DJ Zeytune at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time, your chance to sing! (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily highlight list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!