CLOSURE ALERT: West Seattle low bridge to be closed to drivers weekend of September 26

(SDOT traffic camera image in aftermath of Sept. 14, 2024 crash)

SDOT just announced another closure of the West Seattle low bridge as it continues replacing gates damaged when a driver hit them two years ago:

The next round of repairs and improvements are coming for the South Spokane Street Swing Bridge (also know as the Low Bridge).

We will close the Spokane Swing Bridge to replace the barrier gate at the East side of the bridge. During this time, people will not be able to drive across the bridge, but they will be able to bike/roll or walk across.

When?

Beginning at 7 am Saturday, September 26, and ending at 4 am Monday, September 28.

Why?

As a result of the September 2024 vehicle collision, the entire barrier gate system has been having issues. We will be replacing the barrier gate at the East side of the bridge.