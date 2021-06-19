Colman Pool’s first day, Duwamish Longhouse art market, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening on our sunny Saturday:

JUNETEENTH MOTORCADE & RALLY: Not in West Seattle, but the closest Juneteenth event that we know of – motorcade and rally starting at the ILWU Local 19 Hall (3440 E. Marginal Way) and heading to other spots including Terminal 46 on the downtown waterfront. Details are in our calendar listing.

FATHER’S DAY NATIVE ART MARKET: 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse – you’re invited to shop and snack. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ORCA MONTH KAYAK TOUR: 10 am, leaving from Alki Kayak Tours. Reservation required – see our calendar listing.

DRIVEWAY ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-4 pm, see/shop rocks, gems, minerals! (2009 SW Dakota)

COLMAN POOL OPENING DAY: Noon-7 pm, it’s the first day in more than a year and a half that swimmers will be allowed back into this outdoor saltwater pool on the Lincoln Park shore. See the schedule here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You can visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens).

