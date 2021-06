Thanks for the tips. The Seattle City Light map shows a big outage affecting parts of Riverview/Highland Park but mostly stretching further south, into Burien – 6,320 homes and businesses. It started just after 6:30 pm. No word on the cause yet.

7:22 PM: The Myers/Olson light is out, as are many in Burien. Remember that means an all-way stop.

7:26 PM: About a thousand customers – including most if not all of those who were affected in WS – are back on.